Samsung’s high-in-demand chips won’t make up for slow smartphone sales

Gym, swim and move every two hours!
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Samsung Electronics’ highly renowned computer chips, which have witnessed a spike in demand due to work-from-home traffic, will not be able to make up for the fall in sales of its smartphones in the second quarter, experts said in a Reuters report.
The world’s biggest supplier of DRAM and NAND memory chips is set to announce its April-June revenue and operating profit on Tuesday, which is expected to decline.
According to Refinitiv SmartEstimate, quoted in the Reuters report, profit will likely fall 4.5 per cent to 6.3 trillion won ($5.25 billion) from the same period year earlier.
The work-from-home orders have prompted the demand for chips amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. This has led US DRAM supplier Micron Technology Inc to speculate strong quarterly revenue last month.
The report further suggests that chips bring in roughly half of Samsung’s profit. The rest is mainly smartphones, of which Samsung is the largest producer.
“With improved demand, a spike in DRAM prices helped Samsung continue with a solid performance in the second quarter,” analyst Park Sung-soon at Cape Investment & Securities told Reuters.
Those price increases were likely driven by data centres stockpiling chips and so are unlikely to continue, analysts said.
Though DRAM prices jumped 14 per cent in the quarter, they were flat in June as against May, showed data from DRAMeXchange.
“Until uncertainty stemming from the pandemic goes away, the sector’s outlook isn’t too positive,” said CW Chung, Nomura head of research in Korea.
Gadget sales have fallen along with discretionary spending during the pandemic. Samsung’s smartphone shipments hit a low in April and are likely to take time to recover, analysts said.
Saahil Goel, CEO & Co-founder of Shiprocket1.For physical and mental fitness, I run, meditate, listen to ...
Year 2020 has been remarkable for our frontline workers in the medical fraternity. As the pandemic continues ...
Supportive care needs to be brought into focus
Covid costs stack up against patients but healthcare institutions are hurting too
We studied steep market declines in India and the US over the last century to understand how deep this ...
The firm can ride out the auto slowdown with its presence in after-market sales
Sensex and Nifty 50 extended their rally last week, face medium-term resistance levels
The fund has delivered healthy returns in boom phases and volatile/sombre markets
Life in Mawsynram, known as the wettest place in the world, is shaped by the monsoon rains
A season that showered bountiful melodies, some lost, others still in vogue
On July 4, 1845, Henry David Thoreau moved into a small cabin on Walden Pond in Concord. His account of his ...
Marketers and brands should know when it won’t do to talk but listen to customers
Brands could use positivity during crisis times
On the Creative Trail
Hygiene mask must engineer a cultural shift, to co-exist with Mukhaota, ghunghat
The Centre’s moves to step up loan delivery to MSMEs and relax repayment terms may not be enough. Reverse ...
Pune district has over 1.3 lakh registered MSMEs and 650-700 large-scale units. Together, they employ 17 lakh ...
Done in by the coronavirus-induced lockdown, restaurants, travel agencies and small businesses have shut shop, ...
“There is no protection, across the world, for money against market investments; misinformation or violation ...