Samsung’s high-in-demand chips won’t make up for slow smartphone sales

Samsung Electronics’ highly renowned computer chips, which have witnessed a spike in demand due to work-from-home traffic, will not be able to make up for the fall in sales of its smartphones in the second quarter, experts said in a Reuters report.

The world’s biggest supplier of DRAM and NAND memory chips is set to announce its April-June revenue and operating profit on Tuesday, which is expected to decline.

According to Refinitiv SmartEstimate, quoted in the Reuters report, profit will likely fall 4.5 per cent to 6.3 trillion won ($5.25 billion) from the same period year earlier.

The work-from-home orders have prompted the demand for chips amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. This has led US DRAM supplier Micron Technology Inc to speculate strong quarterly revenue last month.

The report further suggests that chips bring in roughly half of Samsung’s profit. The rest is mainly smartphones, of which Samsung is the largest producer.

“With improved demand, a spike in DRAM prices helped Samsung continue with a solid performance in the second quarter,” analyst Park Sung-soon at Cape Investment & Securities told Reuters.

Those price increases were likely driven by data centres stockpiling chips and so are unlikely to continue, analysts said.

Though DRAM prices jumped 14 per cent in the quarter, they were flat in June as against May, showed data from DRAMeXchange.

“Until uncertainty stemming from the pandemic goes away, the sector’s outlook isn’t too positive,” said CW Chung, Nomura head of research in Korea.

Gadget sales have fallen along with discretionary spending during the pandemic. Samsung’s smartphone shipments hit a low in April and are likely to take time to recover, analysts said.