Sanjay Gupta to lead Google's India business

Google has appointed Sanjay Gupta as its new Country Manager and Vice President of Sales and Operations for India.

With a career spanning nearly three decades, Gupta joins Google from Star and Disney India where he was the Managing Director. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in Star becoming the largest media company in India. Sanjay played an instrumental role in extending their traditional television content to digital consumers through Hotstar. He is also widely credited for building their sports business via the acquisition of marquee cricketing properties and launch of the hugely popular kabaddi and football leagues: Pro Kabaddi League and Indian Super League.

He will take on the role at Google early next year and will be based out of Mumbai.

Commenting on the appointment, Scott Beaumont, President of APAC Google said “Our Indian operation is important and strategic for its own sake but also for the innovation which then feeds breakthroughs elsewhere in Google. We are delighted to have Sanjay join us. We are excited to combine his expertise, experience and leadership with our teams and build further on our existing efforts in this highly dynamic, competitive and exciting digital economy, looking to build a more helpful and inclusive Internet for everyone in India.”

Speaking about his appointment, Gupta said “I am delighted to take on the challenge of leading and shaping Google’s charter in India. It is an exciting opportunity to leverage the power of technology to solve some of India’s unique challenges and make Internet an engine of economic growth for people and communities.”

During his time at Hindustan Unilever Gupta led marketing for two of the company's critical segments: Oral and Home care. Then at Bharti Airtel as Chief Marketing Officer for the mobile business, he spearheaded several successful sales and marketing initiatives. Gupta is a post graduate from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Kolkata, and is an engineer from Delhi College of Engineering.