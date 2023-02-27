German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, in his visit to SAP Labs India’s campus, applauded India and especially Bengaluru for setting a precedence to the world for driving innovation in fields of digitalization, cloud computing and artificial intelligence.

He also said that SAP Labs India is playing a crucial role in strengthening Germany-India’s partnership in digitalization.

During the two-hour visit, Olaf Scholz congratulated SAP Labs India on completing 25 years of building breakthrough innovations for SAP’s half a million customers worldwide.

Olaf Scholz, said, “I was delighted to visit the impressive SAP Labs India campus in Bengaluru. The work SAP is doing there and worldwide is crucial for Germany’s and India’s future in the field of digitalization, cloud computing and artificial intelligence. India and especially Bengaluru set an example when it comes to the aforementioned fields.”

The fact that Germany’s biggest digital company is succeeding in India with Indian expertise and ingenuity is a great example of the living bridge between our two countries, he added.

The Chancellor experienced demos in the areas of digitalization, sustainability, digital supply chain, e-mobility and human capital engagement. He also gained cognizance of SAP Labs India’s undertaking in the field of new technologies, upskilling, sustainability, climate change and networked enterprises.

Sindhu Gangadharan, MD and SVP, SAP Labs India added, “Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s visit to SAP Labs India is a historic moment for us as we mark our 25th Anniversary of building breakthrough innovations centered around people, purpose and power of the ecosystem. As SAP’s largest R&D location, SAP Labs India is in a unique position to address the challenges of supply chain resiliency and enable every organization and industry to become a network of intelligent, sustainable enterprises.”

SAP Labs India is excited to fuel India and Germany’s bilateral relations and partnership in the areas of new technologies, digitalization, sustainability, and climate change, she added