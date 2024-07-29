SAP Labs India has announced two global AI roles for its Bengaluru hub. These strategic appointments include Rahul Lodhe as the Global Head of Engineering for SAP Business AI Copilot Joule and Sudhakar Singh as the Chief AI Security Officer.
Rahul Lodhe, an SAP leader with 24 years of experience, will work closely with leaders across various Lines of Business (LOBs) to drive the seamless integration of Joule, said the company in a statement.
- Also read: Bharat Serums and Vaccines would run as an independent business, says Mankind’s Rajeev Juneja
He will provide technical leadership, set strategic directions, and foster innovation to ensure the delivery of superior software solutions. Additionally, Lodhe is slated to shape the product vision and strategy, ensuring alignment with market trends in GenAI, customer needs, and SAP’s overarching business goals.
Sudhakar Singh, who has over 20 years of experience in cybersecurity and 12 years with SAP, will spearhead trustworthy AI initiatives for SAP Business AI, with a focus on cybersecurity, data privacy, AI regulations, and compliance within the SAP Business AI portfolio.
He will collaborate with global security teams and customer success to ensure regulatory adherence, drive innovation, and maintain the highest standards of security and privacy for customer data and operations, said the company.
Commenting on the new appointments, Sindhu Gangadharan, MD, of SAP Labs India and Head, of Customer Innovation Services, SAP, said, “As multinational corporations increasingly establish their global leadership and oversee teams worldwide from India, SAP’s decision to appoint two leaders from SAP Labs India to critical global AI roles underscores our commitment to empowering Indian talent on the world stage.”
“I anticipate the contributions Rahul and Sudhakar will make to SAP’s strategic initiatives in Business AI, propelling SAP Labs India to new heights of innovation and leadership.”
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.