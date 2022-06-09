SAP Labs India to set up new campus by 2025

SAP Labs India is set to build a new campus in Bengaluru by 2025 to attract and retain the right talent in the new hybrid world by bridging physical and digital workspaces. It will be hiring 3,600 people in 2022.

The new campus will focus on sustainability, wellness and inclusivity while keeping the employee at the centre of SAP’s thought process, the company said. It has already onboarded 1,600 of the 3,600 it intends to hire this year.

Thomas Saueressig, Product Engineering, Executive Board, SAP, said, “the development of the workforce in India is the backbone of SAP. All of our innovation at scale comes from India and it’s already the largest R&D centre. It is now doubling and will be a major growth driver for SAP in the future.”

New campus

The new campus will be located at Devanahalli, near Bangalore International Airport. It will be built across 41.07 acres and will have a seating capacity of 15,000 people. However, the company did not disclose how much it would invest in setting up this new campus.

Sindhu Gangadharan, Senior Vice-President and Managing Director, SAP Labs India, said, “the new centre at Devanahalli will be a perfect ecosystem as we have our customers such as Unilever, Shell and Boeing, among others located there. The idea of the new centre is to achieve higher growth by tapping into the ecosystem even more with the great talent we have.”

SAP Labs India is SAP’s largest Research and Development (R&D) location outside the headquarters in Walldorf, Germany. Presently it has a workforce of 14,000 people in India, across Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Gurgaon and Hyderabad.