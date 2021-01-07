Info-tech

SAP plans ₹500 crore investment to drive multi-cloud strategy in India

Our Bureau Mumbai | Updated on January 07, 2021 Published on January 07, 2021

Scalable cloud technology would now be made available in local data centres

SAP SE today announced that it will invest ₹500 crore in India to accelerate its multi-cloud strategy in the country.

The company will localize and offer customers a multi-cloud choice.

“Underscoring its commitment to India, SAP will make available its multiple cloud solutions in India data centres,” the company said in an official release.

“SAP’s commitment to support India’s growth vision remains a top priority, and we are determined to achieve this with deeper collaboration with our customers, ecosystem and the government,” said Scott Russell, President, SAP Asia Pacific Japan. “Our investment in India is toward accelerating the nation’s digital agenda and our customers’ transformation in the cloud.”

SAP further fortified its commitment to enterprises with the benefits of integrated cloud technologies to deliver the greatest flexibility and be data compliant under the upcoming Personal Data Protection Bill.

“Customers are seeking scalability, faster deployment, data compliancy and cost-effective solutions to enable innovation and achieve prompt business outcomes,” said Kulmeet Bawa, SAP Indian Subcontinent President and Managing Director. “SAP intends to advance the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) by leveraging an agile and scalable cloud technology that is co-developed in India and now made available in local data centres to help enterprises recalibrate their businesses to run better,” he added.

