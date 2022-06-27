SAP to leverage Metaverse to accelerate cloud adoption in India

German software company SAP on Monday announced an initiative on Metaverse that is aimed at accelerating cloud adoption among Indian enterprises.

Designed to engage ‘digital-first audiences,’ the ‘cloud on wheels’ platform is meant to enable customers across phases of their digital transformation, to experience the full range of ‘Rise with SAP’ offerings. Further, it would enable them to re-imagine processes for improved business outcomes.

The techsjor has been applying digital twin technology — virtual replicas of existing structures, capital goods and industry processes — to help customers gain insights into and predict real scenarios.

It now aims to introduce measures to support digital B2B services such as Rise with SAP, SAP’s Digital Core, Procurement, Customer and People Experience solutions by expanding into Metaverse.

Kulmeet Bawa, President & Managing Director, SAP Indian Subcontinent said, “Metaverse is a representation of the current experience economy that provides an experiential platform like never before. By leveraging it, we hope to revolutionise elements of our customer experience and build a network of sustainable cloud companies within a truly digital universe.”

“Our ambition is to engage with thousands of organisations through this platform over the course of this year,” added Bawa.

On the Metaverse experience platform, users will be able to get an outside-in view of SAP solutions based on their business profile, industry, and size.

Existing and prospective customers can create their own digital avatars and get insights into how they can speed up their cloud migration and digital transformation initiatives.

“They will get a first-hand experience of relevant SAP cloud offerings to address their business requirements as well as facilitate interactions with existing users on the platform,” the company further said.