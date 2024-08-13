Bengaluru-based Sarvam AI, a start-up backed by Lightspeed and Peak XV, has announced the launch of its full-stack Generative AI (GenAI) platform. The platform, which is designed to be voice-enabled and multilingual, supports 10 Indian languages, and aims to revolutionise AI accessibility and adoption across India’s diverse linguistic and socio-economic landscape.

The company said it collaborated with leading technology and industry partners to develop and deploy this full-stack GenAI platform for different sectors including Financial Services, Legal Services, Consumer Goods, Technology, Media, and Telecom.

Among the suite of products launched are Sarvam Agents, which are voice-enabled, multilingual, action-oriented, custom business agents deployable via telephone, WhatsApp, or in-app. These are currently available in 10 Indian languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Punjabi, Odia, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, and Bengali. The of these voice agents starts at Rs. 1 per minute.

Sarvam 2B, which the company claims is India’s first foundational, open source, 2B small Indic LLM, has been trained from scratch on an internal dataset of four trillion tokens with representation for 10 Indian languages. Shuka 1.0, supposedly India’s first open-source AudioLM, is an audio extension on the Llama 8B model to support Indian language voice in and text out.

Sarvam Models or Indic models used to create Sarvam agents are available to be consumed as APIs. These include models for translation, speech recognition, speech synthesis, and document parsing. The company announced its API platform for developers to leverage these models for building their GenAI use cases. A1 is a GenAI workbench designed for modern lawyers to enhance their capabilities with features such as regulatory chat, document drafting, redaction, and data extraction.

“Our mission is to democratise AI and make it accessible to every Indian, regardless of their linguistic and socio-economic background. This platform is a testament to our commitment to bridging the digital divide and fostering innovation in India’s AI landscape, said Pratyush Kumar, Co-Founder of Sarvam AI.

Sarvam stated that its thesis for AI in India centers on four key ideas - First, AI should be voice-enabled and cater to the country’s many languages, making AI accessible to all. Second, India needs small, efficient AI models that can be customized for specific applications. Third, India requires AI agents that can perform tasks, not just provide information, simplifying daily life for users. Finally, AI development must respect India’s sovereignty, keeping data within the country and adhering to local laws.

Vivek Raghavan, Co-Founder of Sarvam AI, said “We are thrilled to unveil our full-stack GenAI platform, which marks a pivotal moment for Sarvam AI and the Indian AI ecosystem. This launch is just the beginning of our journey. We will continue to enhance the capabilities of our platform with new features to ensure it meets the dynamic needs and scale of India.”

