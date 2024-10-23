The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Tuesday floated a consultation paper titled ‘Terms and Conditions of Network Authorisations to be Granted Under the Telecommunications Act, 2023’, in which it has asked stakeholders to comment on satellite-based networks.

DoT had approached TRAI, through a letter dated July 26 this year, asking it to provide recommendations on terms and conditions, including fees or charges, for authorisation to establish, operate, maintain or expand the telecommunication network as per the provisions of the Telecommunications Act, 2023.

The 169-page consultation paper comprises 37 queries seeking comments from the stakeholders, including whether there is a need to change/ modify any of the financial conditions of the Satellite Earth Station Gateway (SESG) authorisation from those recommended by TRAI in November 2022.

In its recommendations on ‘Licensing Framework for Establishing Satellite Earth Station Gateway (SESG),’ sent to DoT in November 2022, TRAI provided detailed recommendations on eligibility conditions, scope and terms & conditions of the SESG authorisation.

The Authority had recommended that there should be a separate SESG License under Section 4 of the Indian Telegraph Act and added that the SESG Licence will not form part of the Unified License (UL). It also recommended that the Service Area for the SESG Licence should be at the national level and the SESG Licensee may provide satellite-based resources to any entity that holds a licence/ permission granted by DoT or the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (MIB) and is permitted to use satellite media for the provision of services under its licence/ permission.

TRAI also sought comments on which telecommunication equipment/ elements should be included in the ambit of ‘in-building solution’ (IBS) and whether there is a need to introduce a new authorisation under Section 3(1)(b) of the Telecommunication Act.

Section 3 of the Act grants the power of authorisation to the Central Government. It says the Centre may, while making rules provide for different terms and conditions of authorisation for different types of telecommunication services, networks or radio equipment. Also, if it determines that it is necessary in the public interest to do so, may provide exemption from the requirement of authorisation.

TRAI has also asked if there is a need to introduce a new authorisation for establishing, operating, maintaining or expanding a satellite communication network, which may be used to provide a network as a service to entities authorised under the Telecom Act, 2023.

It has sought stakeholder opinion on whether there is a need to introduce authorisation for establishing, operating, maintaining or expanding ground stations, which may be used to provide ground station as a service (GSaaS) and, if so, the norms that should govern this.

The Authority has sought comments from the stakeholders by November 12 and counter comments by November 19.