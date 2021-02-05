Sauce Labs signs definitive pact to acquire AutonomIQ

Sauce Labs Inc, a provider of continuous testing solutions that deliver digital confidence, said it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire AutonomIQ, a provider of scriptless test automation solutions.

AutonomIQ leverages AI and ML capabilities to help users create and execute tests for modern SaaS and low-code applications.

AutonomIQ is founded by Ram Shanmugam, CEO and Raj Rao, CSO, and its India headquarters is in Bengaluru, headed by Nataraj Narayan, MD.

The acquisition by Sauce Labs Inc is expected to close later in February subject to customary closing conditions.