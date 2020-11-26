Say ‘Ok Google, talk to Malaria No More’ on Android devices to get details on disease

Your flight was cancelled but your boss thinks you are making it up
Malaria No More India’ with support from Times Bridge, has launched a new tool for Android devices to provide information on the disease and treatment protocols.
Malaria No More India (MNM India) is a non-profit organisation working to support India’s goal of eliminating malaria by 2030. Times Bridge is the global investment and partnership arm of the Times Group.
A free to use feature ‘Malaria No More’ will allow Android device users to get Google Assistant to provide information on malaria, its symptoms, prevention tips, treatment protocols and other subjects, a statement said on Thursday.
To activate this feature, an Android user can command the digital assistant by saying ‘Ok Google, talk to Malaria No More’ that will prompt the bot to answer questions on malaria in a conversational manner, it added.
The feature will be available in Hindi and English, and will answer questions like ‘What is malaria fever?’, ‘What are the types of malaria?’, ‘How does malaria spread?’ and ‘How to test for malaria?’
“In this information age, leveraging technology to raise awareness of safety and prevention measures for deadly diseases like malaria can play an important role in improving public health outcomes.
“Malaria is a grave issue for the Indian society, affecting thousands of lives and livelihoods, and costing billions in lost economic opportunities,” MNM India Country Director Sanjeev Gaikwad said.
More than a billion people use Google Assistant worldwide, and more people are now using the Internet in their native languages.
Keeping this in mind, MNM India made the feature on Google Assistant available in Hindi and English. Very soon, a third Indian language will be introduced so the information can reach a wider audience, the statement said.
Earlier this year, MNM India and Times Bridge collaborated with partners, including Star India, Facebook, Sony Pictures Networks India and WPP, in launching the Bite Ko Mat Lo Lite campaign.
The national campaign reached more than 130 million Indians during the recent monsoon season with urgent messages to drive timely prevention, testing and treatment of malaria.
