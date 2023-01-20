Tech giant Google on Friday said it was reviewing the details of the Supreme Court’s judgement of refusing to interfere with an order passed by National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in the Android matter.

The apex court had also declined to grant stay on the directions issued by Competition Commission of India (CCI) in its October 20 ruling last year.

Read also: No relief, SC gives Google a week to follow CCI orders

“We are reviewing the details of yesterday’s (Thursday’s) decision which is limited to interim relief and did not decide the merits of our appeal. Android has greatly benefited Indian users, developers, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and played a key role in India’s digital transformation,” a spokesperson at Google said.

“We remain committed to our users and partners and will cooperate with the CCI on the way forward, in parallel with our appeal,” the spokesperson added.

While not being inclined to interfere with the order of NCLAT declining interim relief, the apex court extended the time for compliance of CCI directions by Google by a week. The court also directed NCLAT to dispose of the appeal preferred by Google by March 31, 2023.

It maybe recalled that the deadline for Google to comply with the 10 non-monetary directions of CCI was Thursday (January 19). Absence of the one weak window as provided by the Supreme Court would have required Google to immediately change its business model in India.

Legal experts said that the latest SC ruling in the appeal is the law of the land and the tech giant can at best file a review petition before the same judge in the same Bench. However the scope of review petition is limited as it can be only on “apparent error of records”, they added.