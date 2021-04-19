Scaler sets record with highest package of ₹1.5 crore CTC for one of its learners from the 2019-2020 batch

A working professional from two-year-old upskilling platform Scaler’s cohort of 2019-2020 has clinched the highest salary package of ₹1.5 crore per annum at a global technology firm. The job role for which this CTC was offered was that of a Senior Software Development Engineer.

Scaler’s education programme for tech professionals has scored high as professionals with less than 3 years of experience attracted an average CTC of ₹16.5 lakh per annum after graduating from the one-year programme, while those with 3-7 years of experience received ₹22.5 lakh per annum and those with over eight years of experience received ₹39.5 lakh per annum on average.

"Despite the challenges we all faced with the pandemic outbreak, the year 2020 has been extremely promising for the edtech sector at large, and Scaler in particular. Our learners' widespread success in their career journey is the ultimate success barometer for us. Additionally, their success also ensures that we see growth in our business in terms of size and scale. We are very proud to see the ready uptake of talent we have helped hone and equip with skills the industry needs today, and hope to see our alumni scale great heights during the course of their illustrious careers ahead" said Abhimanyu Saxena, co-founder, Scaler and InterviewBit.

Over 220 companies hired from Scaler Academy's 2019-2020 batch. Of these, 45.6 were multinationals like Amazon, Adobe, Microsoft, Flipkart, Altimetrik, PayPal and the remaining 54.4 per cent were high growth start-ups like Delhivery which has received more than $1 billion in funding and others like Salesken, Vymo, ClearTax, TechMojo, Lido Learning, Freecharge, among others. Some of the biggest employers this placement season were Amazon, Microsoft and Delhivery.

Among the batch, 50 per cent of the learners were from the states of Karnataka (19%), Telangana and AP (13%), Uttar Pradesh (10%) and Maharashtra (8%). The remaining 50 per cent was split among the rest of the country. Moreover, contrary to popular belief, a majority of the Scaler Academy learners were from Tier II and III colleges. The numbers indicate a significant shift in companies' mindset, where the focus is on talent rather than pedigree.

Backed by marquee global investors like Sequoia Capital and Tiger Global, Scaler was launched in April 2019 and is an edtech start-up focused on upskilling college learners and tech professionals More than 3,500 learners have joined Scaler's educational programs till date.