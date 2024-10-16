Scanpoint Geomatics, a leading software company, in joint development partnership with SAC-ISRO, has enabled its GIS-based mobile application Survey 360 for the B2C segment in addition to its existing B2B and B2G (Business to Government) operations.

The company’s new app offers effortless data handling, managing large datasets with ease for smooth survey management. With national reach, the platform supports over 20 regional languages in the form builder, allowing users to connect with a diverse audience.

Tailored surveys are now easier to create with added template support, featuring pre-defined, ready-to-use templates for various domains, said the company.

Data security has been enhanced to safeguard sensitive information with robust measures in place. The system also offers seamless integration, including external GPS support to gather precise location-based insights.

Additionally, proactive notifications ensure users stay informed with timely alerts about plan expiry, maintaining uninterrupted survey operations.

Earlier, the company was shortlisted for a project from Indian Armed Forces under the Make In India and Indian Design Development and Manufacturing initiatives. This project aims to promote indigenous design, development, and manufacturing capabilities for the armed forces.

SGL plans to tap diverse sectors including Agriculture, Defence, Forestry, Disaster Management, Land Information, Mining, Power, Smart Cities, Urban Planning, Utilities, and Location-Based Services.