Schneider Electric launches IoT-enabled solutions to power homes

Our Bureau Bengaluru | Updated on December 17, 2019 Published on December 17, 2019

Schneider Electric has launched IoT-enabled home solutions that allow power to be controlled using apps.

The company’s innovation, Easy Homes, enables customers to manage power through a single app. through four interfaces — Alexa or Google Home, smart phone, remote and switches.

While most of the smart home solutions are designed to be installed in new homes, existing homes and retrofit projects need to be made smart. The company has solutions with prices starting at ₹28,998 and can be installed without changing the existing electrical setup, upgrading homes in just about four hours.

Speaking about the solution, Srinivas Shanbhogue, Vice-President, Retail Business, Schneider Electric India said, “At Schneider Electric, we are committed to providing ease of access to the new age customers through energy efficient smart home solutions.”

“Apart from ensuring energy efficiency, smart home solutions should be easy to install and operate thereby making life easy for individuals navigating small struggles of managing electricity touch points in the home seamlessly. We understand that the #StruggleIsReal and with Easy Homes, we hope to address these,” he added.

