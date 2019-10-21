School of Accelerated Learning closes $300K in funding

School of Accelerated Learning (SOAL), an ed-tech company has closed its first round of funding of $300,000 with Astarc Ventures, as the lead investor.

Tech and start-up leaders including Srinivas Kollipara, Founder - T-Hub, Ramki Gaddipatti, Founder & CTO - Zeta, and Krishnan Menon, Founder - BeeCash also participated in this round of funding, the company said in a statement.

With the fresh funds, SOAL plans to a second campus in Mumbai by December and beef up operations with a bouquet of courses in creative-tech such as Digital Marketing, AI, Blockchain and Design.

In the next two years, SOAL aims to launch its tech-enabled learning spaces in metros as well as tier-2 cities.