Sciverse Solutions Private Limited, a fast-growing med-tech company, signed MoUs with IIT Goa to design, develop, and fabricate Lab-on-a-Chip (LOC) and IVD microfluidics technologies to provide rapid, high throughput and lower cost per test point of care service to patients.

Along with IIT Goa, the company also aims to conduct comprehensive research to promote excellence in healthcare, clinical and biomedical applications. Funded by Mylab, Sciverse is working along with Mylab to develop advanced and cost-effective artificial intelligence-based microfluidic platforms and invitro-diagnostic laboratory devices.

Rapid diagnosis by robust LOC devices have become significant for the diagnosis of different diseases, particularly in resource-limited areas. These devices are paving the way for critically improved diagnostics at POC settings. They can provide healthcare professionals and patients with vital information on health-related issues, even in remote settings and in real-time.

Speaking on the partnership, Rahul Singh, Founder and Director of Sciverse Solutions Private Limited, said, “The development of point-of-care diagnostics using recent advances in microfluidics has the potential to transform healthcare in several ways, especially in resource-limited settings with limited access to advanced health care infrastructure”.

He added, “LOC and microfluidics in the field of science and technology have been pivotal in elevating the field and are, therefore, preferred over the conventional lab techniques. However, translating a point-of-care device to reality is often a challenging task because of the complexities involved. We are thrilled to partner with IIT Goa and use their expertise to develop commercially viable point of care microfluidic device by leveraging their microfluidic expertise.”

B.K. Mishra, Director, IIT GOA, said, “Point-of-care diagnostic testing provides immediate, actionable results, and brings healthcare closer to the people especially in resource-limited settings. Hence, its critical to build and deploy novel methods such as microfluidics and LOC systems as they decrease the time gap between detection and institution of clinical treatment, and can be especially beneficial in areas with poor health services”.

