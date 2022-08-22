SCMS School of Technology and Management to host Smart India Hackathon 2022 on Aug 25-26

Preparations have been completed at the SCMS College here, which will be the venue for the grand finale of the Smart India Hackathon organized by the Centre with the aim of promoting technology innovation in the country.

Around 250 students from 30 campuses in the country will participate in the event. SCMS is one of the major nodal centres for the Hackathon, which will be hosted by select colleges across the country on August 25 and 26.

Smart India Hackathon 2022 is jointly organised by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell, All India Council for Technical Education and Persistent Systems.

Smart India Hackathon (SIH) is a nationwide initiative to provide students a platform to solve the dire problems of the government, ministries, departments, industries, and other organizations. SIH has been acclaimed as the world’s biggest open innovation model and it inculcates the culture of product innovation and problem-solving among students. SIH is conducted every year since 2017 in two formats. SIH Software and SIH Hardware Editions for higher education students.

This year Smart India Hackathon-Junior has also been introduced for school students to build a culture of innovation and problem-solving attitude at the school level.