Scribd acquires LinkedIn’s presentation-sharing service Slideshare

Microsoft-owned LinkedIn on Tuesday announced the acquisition of Slideshare, its platform for professional presentations and other content, by digital library company Scribd.

“On September 24, Scribd will begin operating the Slideshare business, its 100 million users, along with its presentation upload and hosting tools, and tremendous archive of presentations and documents,” LinkedIn said in an official statement.

LinkedIn had acquired SlideShare in May 2012 “at a time when it was becoming clear that professionals were using LinkedIn for more than making professional connections,” it said.

Though both platforms had similar roots, Slideshare and Scribd, however, have diverged into different directions as businesses.

Scribd currently has a digital library of published ebooks, audiobooks, podcasts, sheet music, and magazines, alongside over 100 million documents uploaded from the community. While Slideshare is more focused on presentations and professional content.

“Our acquisition of SlideShare is a major step towards creating the world’s largest digital library,” said Trip Adler, co-founder and CEO of Scribd. “Scribd has accumulated a unique collection of user-generated and professional content that we make available to our readers via personalized recommendations, and the addition of presentations from the SlideShare community advances our vision. It allows us to continue diversifying our offering while driving even more readers to the books, audiobooks, magazines, and other professionally published works in our digital library.”

Scribd’s existing team will now be managing Slideshare as well.