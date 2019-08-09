‘SDN represents a paradigm shift’

The emergence of Software Defined Networks (SDN), an architecture that aims to make networks agile and flexible, have led to a paradigm shift as they address the limitations of a conventional network, said Satish K Tripathi, an Indian-American computer scientist and president of the University at Buffalo, New York.

SDN has several applications in domains including Enterprise Networks, Wide Area Networks, Data Centre Networks and Wireless Networks. It enables companies and service providers to respond quickly to changing business requirements and enables flexibility, leading to better management of resources. There is a global interest in SDN, thanks to Open Source/industry/standards, he said in his address at the two-day International Conference on SDN organised by CSI Publications, promoted by the Computer Society of India, along with Anna University, IIT Madras and Tamil Nadu FibreNet Corporation Ltd.

SDN is useful in solving several prevailing issues with big data applications, including big data processing in cloud data centres and data delivery. It can manage the network efficiently, thereby improving the performance of Big Data applications.

SDN too can benefit from big data, in terms of traffic engineering and countering security attacks. Both big data and SDN have attracted great interest from the academia and the industry. SDN can greatly facilitate big data acquisition, transmission, storage and processing. On the other hand, big data will have a profound impact on the design and operation of SDN, he said, urging more research on SDN.

S Mahalingam, Chairman of CSI Publications and former CFO of Tata Consultancy Services, in his welcome address, said that SDN is seen as an area of immense interest for the academia, industry and the government.