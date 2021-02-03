Seagate launches new storage expansion card for Xbox Series X, S in India

Seagate Technology on Wednesday announced the launch of its Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Microsoft’s latest gaming consoles, the Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in India.

The Storage Expansion Card will deliver an additional 1 TB of external storage for the gaming consoles.

Replicating the speed and performance of the consoles’ internal SSDs and Xbox Velocity Architecture, the external storage device has been designed in collaboration with Microsoft, Seagate said.

The Seagate Expansion Card helps users to “achieve the same performance as the Xbox Velocity Architecture when playing games that have been optimised for next-generation of Xbox consoles,” it said.

The custom storage card enables gamers to collect new and legacy games across four generations of Xbox including existing backwards compatible Xbox One, Xbox 360 and original Xbox games.

The Seagate Storage Expansion Card for Xbox Series X|S includes a three-year limited warranty and will be available in India on Amazon from February 8 retailing at ₹23,499.

It will retail at a promo price of ₹22,999 on Amazon from February 8-14.