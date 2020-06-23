Search queries over starting a business see massive spike on Google

Search queries related to starting a business have grown tremendously over the last week, according to the latest search trends released by Google.

Despite all odds and challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, “People everywhere are asking “how to start a business” in record numbers,” Google tweeted.

According to the trends shared by the search giant, a large number of people are turning to the internet for queries on starting small businesses. There were queries in record numbers about starting small businesses such as clothing, cleaning, trucking, dropshipping, t-shirt, or photography business.

Owing to the recent Black Lives Matter movement following the death of a black man George Cloyd, people are also looking to support the minority-owned business. Google witnessed a surge on searches for businesses owned by black entrepreneurs, women, and minorities in the past 30 days.

“People are searching for ways to support their communities. "Black-owned businesses near me” was the top business-related search over the past 30 days,” Google said.

Apart from this, people are also looking to support their local businesses amid the pandemic.

“Searches for “support local” have doubled worldwide over the last 90 days,” tweeted the tech giant.

Search interest in supporting local businesses has been at an all-time high this year.

Queries around supporting local restaurants have increased over 5,000 per cent in 2020 as per reports. Search interest towards support local farms has also hit a ten-year-high in 2020, Google said.