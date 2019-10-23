SEBI, BSE seek clarifications from Infosys board over non-disclosure of whistleblower complaint

Regulator SEBI and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) have sought clarifications from Infosys for not disclosing whistleblower’s email to the company alleging ``unethical practice’’ indulged by the company CEO.

In another development, it is learnt that both the CEO Salil Parekh as well as the CFO, Nilanjan Roy were questioned by the board about the whistleblower group’s complaint. Even though they denied their role in indulging in such unfair practices, the board decided to institute a probe and hired a law firm Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas to carry out an independent inquiry. The probe will also include past employees who were part of the top management.

The BSE in a notice to Infosys said it has observed that Infosys Ltd has not made any disclosures under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, about the receipt of whistleblower complaint mentioned in the statement on October 21. Hence it has sought clarification from Infosys Ltd. for non-disclosure of the information about the whistleblower complaint.

A whistleblower group in a letter dated September 20, 2019, had in an email to the Infosys board as well as the US regulator SEC claimed, among other issues, boosting shorter-term profits and bypassing reviews and approvals for large deals; not recognizing costs fully which includes, visa costs; pressurizing employees to not recognize reversals of upfront payment; Hiding critical information from auditors and the board; and lastly not sharing full information with auditors and investors and not following accounting standards in revenue recognition.

Likely to impact Infy stock

Morgan Stanley in its note to the investors said that the latest development will weigh on the stock. It, however, said that over the last two years, since Salil Parekh took over as CEO, positive momentum has been building up again, but this development may put stock performance at risk. “The stock has been the best performer YTD within the large-cap IT space primarily due to revenue growth rates being better than peers. However, the recent 2Q results were slightly disappointing as growth in BFSI and Retail (47 per cent of revenue) was soft and the company refrained from increasing the revenue growth guidance at the upper end. Hence, given the relative outperformance through this year and valuations above its historical average, we believe this new development could further weigh on the stock.”

Jefferies in its note said that as it awaits for further clarity from management and more concrete evidence from the whistleblowers, the issue is likely to remain an overhang on the stock in the near-term given that it raises questions over the credibility of the current management.

Timeline of internal corporate events impacting the stock price (Source Morgan Stanley):

Pre-return of N R Narayan Murthy

Mar-11 Complaint against Infosys filed by Jack Palmer regarding Visairregularities

Apr-11 Infosys announced leadership succession and announced the appointment of S. Gopalakrishnan as the Co-Chairman of the Board and Mr.S. D.Shibulalas the Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

Jul-11 Infosys completed its reorganization initiative -Four industry sector units and three service and innovation groups.

Nov-11 InfosysTechnologies Limited Incorporated's motion to complete arbitration is denied in Jack Palmer case.

Dec-11 jury trial set for August 20, 2012, before Honorable Judge Myron H.Thompson in Jack Palmer case.

Aug-12 Judgment entered in favour of defendants InfosysTechnologies Limited Incorporated and Infosys Limited and against plaintiff Jack Palmer.

Key events from Jun-13 since NR Narayana Murthy took over as EC

Jun-13 Infosys Board appointed N R Narayana Murthy as Executive Chairman of the Board.

Oct-13 Infosys reached Civil Settlement with U.S. Government.

Dec-13 Announcement of resignation of V.Balakrishnan and appointment of U.B. Pravin Rao as a full-time director.

Mar-14 Infosys issued a warning that FY14 revenue growth could be towards lower end of guidance.

Mar-14 Chandrashekhar Kakal, Senior Vice President and Member, Executive Council, resigned.

Mar-14 Executive Council of the company will be dissolved effective 1 April 2014 .

Jun-14 Announcement of New CEO - Dr VishalSikka-and Executive Chairman's office to be dissolved.

Key events during Vishal Sikka's tenure as CEO

Feb-15 Infosys announces the acquisition of Panaya.

Oct-15 Rajiv Bansal resigns as CFO.

May-16 Proxy advisory firms and Founders questions severance pay, salary,and other benefits paid to Rajiv Bansal.

Feb-17 Whistleblower complaint regarding Panaya acquisition.

Aug-17 Vishal Sikka resigns as CEO.

Key events during Salil Parikh's tenure as CEO

Dec-17 appointment of Salil Parekh as CEO.

Aug-18 MD Ranganath resigns as CFO.

Dec-18 Appointment of Nilanjan Roy as CFO.

Oct-19 Jayesh Sanghrajka resigns as deputy CFO.

Oct-19 Whistleblower complaint regarding Accounting Practices.