At least 64 per cent of IT decision-makers continue to see security and compliance as the top cloud operations challenge followed by cost management, which was cited as the top challenge by 60 per cent of respondents, according to a report by NetApp.

The biggest areas of focus for improving cloud operations continue to be cost management and security, according to 66 per cent of technology executives. The report found that only 33 per cent of executives are “very confident” in their ability to operate in a public cloud environment, an increase from 2022 when only 21 per cent reported feeling very confident.

“Cloud operations are critical to realising the benefits of cloud for infrastructure and applications. This research demonstrates that although organisations face challenges in their cloud operations, they also recognise the importance of investments in areas including automation and FinOps to overcome those challenges,” said Puneet Gupta, Vice-President & Managing Director, India/SAARC, NetApp.

The survey reveals that 82 per cent of respondents believe that cloud automation is critical for optimising cloud operations and ROI. 95 per cent of respondents have already incorporated some automation in their cloud operations and 88 per cent plan to increase cloud operations automation in 2023, it further said.

The report further said that despite a majority of tech executives (96 per cent) agreeing that FinOps is important to their cloud strategy, only 9 per cent have a mature FinOps practice. The biggest FinOps challenges include reducing cloud costs (50 per cent) and forecasting cloud spend (47 per cent). Only 19 per cent of respondents reported that they have been able to make the most of discounted cloud purchase options.

