Security solutions provider Hexnode opens new hub in Chennai

Hexnode, powered by Mitsogo, a leading Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) and security solutions provider, has inaugurated a new hub in Chennai.

With the rising demand in the UEM market, Hexnode has been scaling the workforce for over a year now. Established in India at Kochi in 2013, it has opened a temporary office in Chennai last September while the bigger office was being built.

“The talent pool in India is diverse, and we intend to bring both experienced and fresh resources into the field. Being a product-based company, it is not easy to find the right talent, and once they join, their skills need to be fine-tuned. However, in these months of being in Chennai, the recruitment process has been a lot smoother. We were able to find impressive talent in bigger numbers and in a short span of time”, says Apu Pavithran, CEO and Founder of Hexnode | Mitsogo.

Mitsogo had expressed plans to hire 250 freshers by 2022 when Chennai operations commenced in i last September. So far, there have been more than 160 hires, and plans to continue its recruitment through the year. In a few years, Mitsogo plans to extend to every major IT hotspot in India.

With Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) being a flexible solution to the pandemic-driven change, the global UEM market is expected to reach $53.65 billion by 2030. Businesses have been adopting mobility solutions that help them manage their anywhere device fleet. Countries, including China and India have been investing in developing their cyber infrastructure, and the UEM market is expected to grow at a rapid pace in the APAC region, he added.