Seekho.ai raises $3 million in Pre-series A funding  

Seekho.ai, an AI-enabled upskilling and career development platform has raised $3 million in pre-series A funding round, the company has announced.

The round wintessed participation from investors such as the Family Office of the JM Financial Group, LetsVenture, Trica, Super Morpheus, Yuj Ventures, Sequoia Capital India’s Surge as well as angel investors such as Varsha Rao and Amit Ranjan.

Career accelerator

The company will deploy thecapital to grow its business model- an affordable all inclusive access to career related courses and workshops- delivered live by industry mentors.

Launched in April 2021, Seekho.ai is a career accelerator for job seekers who are looking to get into marketing, finance, analytics, product and other areas. It is developing an AI engine to make learning more personalised and job matching more relevant, it said.

The company is already touching a revenue of $ 5 million and expects to enable 7 million users by the end of 2023.

Divya Jain, Co-founder, Seekho.ai said, “Seekho believes that the higher education system doesn’t prepare you for the world of work. Between graduating and starting work, there is a sizeable gap - filled neither by the educational institutions nor the employers. We are using technology to truly democratise job-led education - in an affordable, fun and gamified way.”

Arihant Jain, Co-Founder, Seekho.ai added, “We believe in bringing world-class career education at affordable prices to Indians. Our vision is super large and we’re just getting started. We feel privileged to partner with the right set of investors who share our vision.”

Nimesh Kampani of JM Financial said, “Seekho is working on the incredibly exciting job tech space that is creating a learning platform with real outcomes. What is exciting for us is that they are genuinely democratising higher education for our youth and created an offering that is affordable but yet effective.”

Seekho gamifies learning journeys leading to real career outcomes. Every milestone completed on Seekho earns Karma Points. These points can be redeemed on live classes, and also move learners up the Seekho Talentboard. It has launched a gamified version of the Group Discussion called GriD and a learning event called SeekhoX.