Global headwinds, weak demand and oversupply of inventories are going to hit the semiconductor industry this year. Research firm Gartner has forecast that revenues of the industry is projected to be at $532 billion in 2023, as against $599.6 billion in 2022.

The industry, which remained stagnant in 2022 growing at 0.2 per cent over the 2021 revenues, is likely to witness a steep decline this year.

“The short-term outlook for the semiconductor market has deteriorated further. As economic headwinds persist, weak end-market electronics demand is spreading from consumers to businesses, creating an uncertain investment environment,” Gartner said in its latest report.

“In addition, an oversupply of chips which is elevating inventories and reducing chip prices, is accelerating the decline of the semiconductor market this year,” Richard Gordon, Practice Vice-President at Gartner, said.

Impact on Memory industry

The memory industry is going to take a big time impact, with projections indicate a decline of 35.5 per cent in 2023. It, however, said that it will bounce back in 2024.

“The memory industry is dealing with overcapacity and excess inventory, which will continue to put significant pressure on average selling prices (ASPs) in 2023,” it said.

The memory market is projected to total $92.3 billion, showing a decline of 35.5 per cent in 2023. The research firm, however, asserted that this segment would bounce back in 2024 with a growth rate of 70 per cent.

