The conference has been organized by the Mahratta Chamber of Commerce, Industries, and Agriculture (MCCIA) in partnership with the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI).

In his keynote address, Krishnan stressed that reliance on semiconductor imports is not sustainable for a country as large as India.

“India is too large a country to be dependent on semiconductor imports. We need to focus on large manufacturing setups and build an ecosystem comprising materials and equipment suppliers with high-precision manufacturing capabilities. Having semiconductor chips designed by Indian companies will be a significant event for India in the next decade” Krishnan said.

He emphasized that Maharashtra, especially Pune, would be crucial in training the necessary human resources to support this ecosystem.

Sanjeev Keskar, Convenor of SEC2024, outlined the conference’s objectives, emphasizing the importance of manufacturing chips for products heavily consumed in India and highlighting opportunities in compound semiconductor manufacturing.

Arvind Kumar, Director General of STPI, identified three emerging trends in India: innovation from tier 2 and 3 towns, the rise of deep-tech startups, and the growth of electronic manufacturing. He emphasized that MCCIA and STPI could support these trends, significantly contributing to semiconductor manufacturing, fabless design, and innovation.

Sanket Bhondve, Joint Secretary of MEITY, remarked on Pune’s reputation as the “Oxford of the East” for education, envisioning it as the “Silicon Valley of the East” for semiconductor and technological advancements.

While Pradip Chandren, Additional Development Commissioner of the Department of Industries, Government of Maharashtra, discussed ongoing policy efforts, expressing confidence in introducing new policies before the assembly elections.

He assured that incentives such as stamp duty and power subsidies would continue under the new policies.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed on this occasion between MCCIA and STPI. This collaboration marks a new chapter in technological and industrial innovation. S Krishnan and Deepak Karandikar, President of MCCIA, were a part of this momentous occasion.

Also read: Cyient sets up exclusive arm for semiconductor business