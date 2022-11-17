SEQRITE, an enterprise cybersecurity solutions arm of Quick Heal, has released the latest version of its flagship solution Endpoint Security.

“The EPS 8.0 comes with Endpoint Threat Hunting technology. We improved the scale of this solution to manage a large number of endpoints for the small and medium enterprise segment,” said Sanjay Katkar, Joint Managing Director and Chief Technology Officer of Quick Heal.

“It will help customers reduce the deployment footprint and related maintenance activities. It also provides real-time protection for Linux and features improved compliance reporting for regulators, auditors, and customers,” he said in a statement.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit