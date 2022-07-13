Sequoia India’s Surge Fund, InfoEdge Ventures invest in Attentive

Attentive Inc, an AI-based SaaS start-up has raised $5 million from Sequoia India’s Surge Fund and InfoEdge Ventures.

Attentive has built a SaaS-based sales automation platform for over $200 billion outdoor service industry that includes landscaping, snow removal, paving, and pest control businesses. According to the company, the funds will be used to further build the platform and add more modules to automate the remaining landscaping workflows.

Shiva Dhawan, co-founder & CEO of Attentive said, “With rising inflation and labour rates, landscapers are looking to automate archaic manual workflows and gain efficiencies. We are the only ones with the technology infrastructure to truly automate traditional workflows and save time on manual tasks like measuring each and every site feature to bid on a new property.”

“Raising funds in today’s market is strong validation of our business fundamentals. The funds will allow us to hire and retain the best talent across product, technology, and sales and expand our operations across the US and Canada,” Sarthak Vijay, co-founder of Attentive added.

Amit Behl, Partner at InfoEdge Ventures said, “With this round, the company is well capitalised on its journey of being responsive and diligent as it builds out an AI-led vertical SaaS product for the $200 billion large but fragmented landscaping and outdoor services industry in the US.”