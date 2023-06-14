ServiceNow, a digital workflow company, has launched its new generative AI solution, Now Assist for Virtual Agent, designed to create conversational experiences for intelligent self-service.

Now Assist for Virtual Agent builds on ServiceNow’s strategy to embed generative AI across the Now Platform so customers can easily harness intelligence at scale and simplify and optimise digital workflows, as announced recently at ServiceNow’s signature Knowledge event, said the company.

Also read: What do you see on the AI horizon?

Intelligent platform

“We’re building generative AI into our platform so customers can maximise their ROI: ‘return on intelligence.’ This is all about thoughtful, high-trust co-innovation as we find the balance between machine speed and human judgment. Enhanced by our strategic partnerships with NVIDIA and Microsoft, we are engineering smarter, fully automated workflows. We help our customers innovate completely new business models on ServiceNow as the intelligent platform for end-to-end digital transformation,” said ServiceNow Chairman and CEO Bill McDermott.

The solution uses generative AI to deliver more direct, relevant, and conversational responses to questions — and to connect exchanges to digital workflows across the Now Platform. For example, if a user asks a question, the solution will use generative AI to provide a straightforward answer within the conversation that helps users immediately get the information they need — such as internal pieces of code for product and engineering teams, product images or videos, links to documents, or summaries of relevant knowledge base articles.

Increases productivity

Because ServiceNow works across departments and systems, Now Assist for Virtual Agent converses accurately even if the user doesn’t know who to ask or where to start, which helps increase productivity, creates higher self-solve rates, and drives faster issue resolution, said the company.

Also read: Google launches AI-powered advertiser features in push for automation

“Now Assist for Virtual Agent is a powerful organic complement to the generative AI capabilities ServiceNow has already started to roll out. By embedding generative AI into the Now Platform, we are empowering our customers to radically improve productivity and realize the true potential of enterprise-grade AI,” said CJ Desai, president, and chief operating officer at ServiceNow.