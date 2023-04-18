ServiceNow, a US-based digital workflow company, in a bid to expand its India operations, plans to double its workforce in the next two to three years. The India development center will also be building newer product offerings that have global applicability, according to Sumeet Mathur, Vice-President & Head of ServiceNow India Development Center, ServiceNow.

Mathur told businessline, “The India Development Center has seen significant growth, we have tripled our employee base in just the last two years. It is the second-largest center globally for the company. Employees here work on revenue-generating products, that we sell to a global customer base.”

Employee count

The company has 20,000 employees globally and 7,500 customers. Although it does not give an India-specific employee count, Mathur says, India houses a significant chunk of the workforce.

ServiceNow helps large enterprises digitise work that flows through their organisation. It caters to almost every CXO - Chief people, risk, security, and procurement officer in a large enterprise, and a large part of new product offerings are being developed out of ServiceNow India, according to Mathur.

The company’s vendor material management, security incident response, and data loss prevention have all been majorly built out of India. Its teams are also working on a new set of workflow product lines such as procurement and supply for the chief procurement officers. Although the workforce here works for the global customer base, the proximity of the customer base in India helps the company ensure that it is building the requirements of Indian customers into the product, Mathur said.

ServiceNow in India has a customer base across the verticals of financial services, telecom, and manufacturing. It has also partnered with IT majors Infosys and Wipro. Mathur says ServiceNow has been a platform of choice for Infosys and Wipro as they serve their global customer base based on the tech stack. The global partners and India-based partners have approximately 30,000 people based out of India working on ServiceNow, and the strength is expected to grow at 23 per cent, he added.