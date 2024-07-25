American software major ServiceNow has announced a strategic investment in US and Chennai-based Prodapt, a provider of digital and network services for the telecom and technology industries.

The investment is through ServiceNow’s Ecosystem Ventures arm, which has committed $150 million to invest in partners, and is the first telco-focused investment from the platform. The amount of investment remains undisclosed.

Prodapt will promote the Now platform to expand business transformation and leverage learnings across clients through development of new telecom and technology industry-specific AI-enabled solutions.

“Prodapt’s deep industry and functional domain expertise along with ServiceNow’s single architecture, single data model, AI-first platform will help accelerate the development and adoption of compelling AI solutions for clients through a new ServiceNow AI Center of Excellence, beginning with a primary go-to-market focus in the US and European markets,” Prodapt said in a statement.

“Prodapt’s stellar reputation in the telco space and their proficiency with ServiceNow are a winning combination for customers seeking to accelerate their business transformation journeys,” said David Parsons, senior vice president of Ecosystem Ventures at ServiceNow.

“This investment is a strong testimony to Prodapt’s deep commitment to modernizing the telecom Industry’s process and technology stack with an AI-first playbook and a strong focus on leading the telco to ‘TechCo’ transformation journey,” said Manish Vyas, Executive Director & Board Member, Prodapt.

Prodapt aims to increase its number of certified ServiceNow professionals by 400 per cent in the next four years, to more than 1,500 full-time employees globally. Prodapt is a ServiceNow partner since 2022.

ServiceNow Ecosystem Ventures’ other recent investments include Plat4mation in Germany, InMorphis and ANSR in India, and Blueship/Japan Systems and AoraNow in Japan.

