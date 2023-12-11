SFO Technologies, flagship company of NeST Group, has partnered with global technology leader Thales in the areas of defence and security, aeronautics and space, and digital identity and security. The partnership also agreed to work together to tackle climate change in their respective value chains.

A letter of intent signed by the two firms underscored the commitment to a sustainable future. It was signed during a ceremony organised on the side lines of 70th anniversary of Thales in India.

Thales is working with its strategic suppliers to achieve its CO 2 emissions reduction targets for 2030, which have been validated by the SBTi and are compatible with the objectives of the Paris Agreement for a 50 per cent reduction in absolute CO 2 emissions related to its operational processes and a 15 per cent reduction in absolute CO 2 emissions related to its supply chain and the use of its products by customers.

Thales is committed to a proactive and responsible approach to environmental protection in India and globally. As part of our strategy for a low-carbon future, procurement teams across Thales are working diligently with growing numbers of key suppliers to reduce the carbon footprint of our respective value chains. We will only meet our ambitious objectives by working hand-in-hand with our suppliers to promote energy efficiency and the use of renewable energy sources, optimise our processes and logistics operations, and adopt the principles of eco-design for our new products” said Roque Carmona, Chief Procurement Officer, Thales.

“This partnership underscores the strong cooperative effort between SFO and Thales in addressing environmental concerns and advancing carbon reduction as a central component of their corporate responsibilities and ESG objectives,” said Jehangir, Chairman and Managing Director of SFO.

SFO has been engaged in a productive collaboration with Thales since 2010, encompassing design and manufacturing activities across multiple Thales’ business.

Thales has reviewed and approved the action plans of more than 150 of its most emissive suppliers, which include measurable goals and timelines for reducing carbon emissions.