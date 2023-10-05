SFO Technologies, the flagship company of NeST Group has bagged the prestigious Championship Award for 2023 from Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) for ‘Creation of Niche Technological capability for Design, Manufacturing or Testing’.

Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh presented the award at IIT, Jammu on the SIDM award ceremony.

N. Jehangir, chairman, NeST Group said ‘This award is a recognition of SFO’s commitment to the national initiative towards Make in India and Atamanirbhar, which motivates us to design and manufacture state of the art product and technologies for India’s defence, aerospace and space requirements.

Started in 1990, with focus on Fiber Optics, SFO Technologies was the first tech company in the Optronics domain in India. Among the other Original Design and Manufacturing (ODM) companies in India, Photonics is one of the key differentiators of SFO. The vast experience, working with global fortune 100 customers for last 33 years, enables SFO to offer strategic solutions required for Indian defence ecosystem for design as well as manufacturing.

In the field of Optronics and Photonics, SFO Technologies is involved in the design and manufacturing of various futuristic defence systems that include High Power Fiber Lasers for Directed Laser Energy Weapons, Advanced Sensing and Systems for Submarines, Guidance control systems for Torpedo’s, Power Conversion Solutions for Ships and Aircraft etc.