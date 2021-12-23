ShareChat, Moj collaborate with Star Sports for Pro Kabaddi League

Homegrown social media platform ShareChat and short video platform Moj have collaborated with Star Sports to promote Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) across social media.

"This strategic collaboration will not only provide millions of sports enthusiasts access to Pro Kabaddi League content, but also drive far more scale for the league through the platforms’ audio chatroom feature and vast creator ecosystem," as per an official release.

The ShareChat and Moj community of around 340 million users will get access to content related to Pro Kabaddi League matches, performances and watch match highlights, behind the scene footage and interviews of their favourite players.

Additionally, a special category for Pro Kabbadi League will be curated in ShareChat and Moj. With this, the matches will also be promoted via the creator ecosystem activation campaigns.

Shashank Shekhar, Sr. Director – Content Strategy and Operations, ShareChat & Moj said, “We're thrilled to associate with Star Sports for the upcoming Pro Kabbadi League. We are constantly curating our content to bring new and engaging experiences for our community on the platforms."

"An association with our country’s favourite sport like Kabaddi will generate a lot of excitement and fun amongst our community and I believe it's a great opportunity to bring the game alive. While our audio chatroom feature has been gaining immense popularity, this association will also enable us to introduce a novel way of experiencing sports events such as the Pro Kabbadi League," added Shekhar.

A Star Sports spokesperson said, “We're delighted to collaborate with ShareChat and Moj to reach their strong monthly active user community across Tier 2, 3 cities and metros alike. We're looking forward to amplifying our engagement with the Kabaddi fans by utilizing the platforms’ popularity amongst users across India.”