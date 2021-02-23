Info-tech

Shareholding of Ravindra Sannareddy, promoter of Megasoft, reclassified

Our Bureau Chennai | Updated on February 23, 2021 Published on February 23, 2021

The shareholding of Ravindra Sannareddy, the promoter of Hyderabad-based IT company Megasoft, has been reclassified under the public category after his stake reduced significantly following the merger with Xius.

Both the National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange approved the reclassification on February 18.

Sannareddy promoted Megasoft in June 1999. He has also promoted Sri City, an integrated business city at Tada in Andhra Pradesh.

In a release, Sannareddy said he has been keeping out of the company’s business activities after the merger of Xius with Megasoft. He came out of the Directorship and Chairmanship of the board in September 2012. Since his equity stake has significantly reduced and he has not been concerned with the management of the company for a very long period, he had requested that he no longer be classified as the promoter, and hence the re-classification was necessitated and approved, the release said.

Follow us on Telegram, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube and Linkedin. You can also download our Android App or IOS App.

Published on February 23, 2021
shareholders
Megasoft Ltd
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.