Shark Tank India judge and founder of Shaadi.com Anupam Mittal has slammed Google for its new billing system and called it “illegal.” He also termed Google as the ‘Digital East India company.”
The entrepreneur has also expressed disappointment over losing a blue checkmark on Twitter.
Mittal stated that the new payment norms of the company violated the Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) directives and works in disregard to Indian laws.
When a Twitter user asked if the entrepreneur refers to the 30 per cent commission that Google demands, Mittal said, “amongst other things.”
When speaking to Inc42, Mittal said that he was alerted that if his company wouldn’t comply with the new policy of Google by April 26, his apps would be removed from Google Play Store. According to Google’s new policy, if a user pays through the alternative billing system, the transaction will still be subjected to a service fee with a 4 per cent reduction rate.