Shiprocket acquires majority stake in Glaucus Supply Chain Solutions

Logistics services aggregator Shiprocket on Monday announced that it has acquired majority stake in supply chain management company Glaucus Supply Chain Solutions. The companies have agreed to merge eventually.

Founded in 2015 by Vivek Kalra, Nitin Dhingra, Mandeep Kanwal and Jayant Mahto, Glaucus provides enterprise-grade fulfillment services to mid-market brands supported by a combination of processes, geographic spread, quality reporting, and proprietary technology. Glaucus’ key service offerings include B2B distribution, sales return management, D2C marketplace fulfillment, and managed transportation.

With this transaction, Shiprocket is looking accelerate development of new solutions to speed up post purchase process across trade channels.

Saahil Goel, Co-Founder and CEO of Shiprocket, said, “In an environment where it is becoming increasingly important for every brand to delight their customers with both products and services, it is essential to build innovative, resilient solutions to unlock the next phase of growth for the industry at large. There is a very clear need to remove the fulfillment complexity across B2B and B2C channels for our clients and help them focus on what they do best — make and sell products.”

He added, “We are thrilled to announce our acquisition of Glaucus Supply Chain Solutions. With our technology prowess, capital availability, and ability to focus on solving problems for our current and future clients, we aspire to become the country’s largest provider of fullfillment services. We welcome the Glaucus team onboard and look forward to working with them.”