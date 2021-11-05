Shopping apps reached 113 million downloads in India in October 2021: Report

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Shopping apps reached 113 million downloads in India in October 2021, according to a report by Sensor Tower and MAAS.
According to the report, although 2020 brought a surge in online shopping, that pace has slowed in 2021. The report looks at the key e-commerce trends in India and Southeast Asia.
According to the data, shopping app installs on India’s app stores surpassed 80 million in July 2021 for the first time since October 2020.
The Indian social e-commerce company, Meesho, contributed more than 12 million.
"This was the first time the category had reached this threshold since October 2020 at the height of the shopping season in India, building momentum for a record-setting festive season in 2021," Sensor Tower said in a blog post.
In Southeast Asia, monthly shopping category downloads spiked temporarily in April 2020. However, downloads have since declined and normalised near the 2019 levels. Indonesia tops the list as the largest market for shopping app installs in the region, while Vietnam had the highest year-over-year growth in July 2021.
The average monthly active users (MAU) among the top ten shopping apps were up around 40 per cent by Q2 2021 versus Q12019 in Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.
Average MAUs in Indonesia also recorded a steady growth when comparing the two same periods. However, the average MAUs among the top apps in India declined in Q32020 owing to the removal of Club Factory. Though, the active user growth in India started to recover in early 2021.
Daily Active Users (DAU) in the country in the top shopping apps accelerated in the past three quarters after it had slowed down due to Club Factory’s removal in mid-2020. The top ten apps averaged over seven million DAUs apiece in Q2 2021, up 18 percent y-o-y.
In Southeast Asia, the average DAU in Vietnam and Indonesia climbed more than 20 percent y-o-y in Q2 2021, while Thailand had a more modest growth (6 percent y-o-y). Malaysia’s top shopping app DAU remained mostly flat.
In terms of consumer spending in such apps, the estimated average spending on eCommerce apps in India was around $60.7 million in Q2 2021, as per the report.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
RG Chandramogan’s Hatsun Agro Product’s rise to be the country’s largest private dairy company is a story of ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...