Shopping apps reached 113 million downloads in India in October 2021: Report

Shopping apps reached 113 million downloads in India in October 2021, according to a report by Sensor Tower and MAAS.

According to the report, although 2020 brought a surge in online shopping, that pace has slowed in 2021. The report looks at the key e-commerce trends in India and Southeast Asia.

According to the data, shopping app installs on India’s app stores surpassed 80 million in July 2021 for the first time since October 2020.

The Indian social e-commerce company, Meesho, contributed more than 12 million.

"This was the first time the category had reached this threshold since October 2020 at the height of the shopping season in India, building momentum for a record-setting festive season in 2021," Sensor Tower said in a blog post.

In Southeast Asia, monthly shopping category downloads spiked temporarily in April 2020. However, downloads have since declined and normalised near the 2019 levels. Indonesia tops the list as the largest market for shopping app installs in the region, while Vietnam had the highest year-over-year growth in July 2021.

The average monthly active users (MAU) among the top ten shopping apps were up around 40 per cent by Q2 2021 versus Q12019 in Thailand, Indonesia, and Vietnam.

Average MAU growth

Average MAUs in Indonesia also recorded a steady growth when comparing the two same periods. However, the average MAUs among the top apps in India declined in Q32020 owing to the removal of Club Factory. Though, the active user growth in India started to recover in early 2021.

Daily Active Users (DAU) in the country in the top shopping apps accelerated in the past three quarters after it had slowed down due to Club Factory’s removal in mid-2020. The top ten apps averaged over seven million DAUs apiece in Q2 2021, up 18 percent y-o-y.

In Southeast Asia, the average DAU in Vietnam and Indonesia climbed more than 20 percent y-o-y in Q2 2021, while Thailand had a more modest growth (6 percent y-o-y). Malaysia’s top shopping app DAU remained mostly flat.

In terms of consumer spending in such apps, the estimated average spending on eCommerce apps in India was around $60.7 million in Q2 2021, as per the report.