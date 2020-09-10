Short-video app Rizzle ties up with Soundstripe

Original content-based short-video app Rizzle has announced a partnership with Soundstripe, a provider of royalty-free music.

Rizzle has entered into an agreement with Soundstripe to provide a large catalogue of free, licensed music options to its original content creator base. This association will foster better engagement on the app and garner more talent from all parts of India.

Rizzle has integrated Soundstripe music on the app and enabled music-filtering based on mood, genre or instruments. The partnership aims to improve the quality of short videos on the app and also furthers the app’s goal of giving a global platform for videos from local Indian talent.

Adding musical spark

Lakshminath Dondeti, Co-founder, Rizzle, says, “With the Soundstripe integration, we expand the tools available for our users to make their creativity come alive in their short videos. This collaboration aims to equip Rizzle’s content creators with suitable music that adds the right amount of spark to their videos. Rizzle creators will have access to high-quality music tracks.”

“India is such an incredible source of talent for video, and we’re so pleased to integrate directly into Rizzle’s app to give these creators a great source of free, licensed music,” said Chris Small, Vice-President of Marketing for Soundstripe. “We’re looking forward to seeing what Rizzlers do with our music content.”

The deal with Soundstripe will give creators an opportunity to not only enhance their content but also increase the duration of their shows. Rizzlers can now access thousands of quality music tracks without having to pay any additional fees. Whether it’s for a dance video or music for a short web series, creators can add tracks to everything.

Soundstripe is one of the industry’s fastest-growing providers of unlimited, royalty-free music and sound effects for video, podcasts, and other media. The company is based in Nashville and was named to the Top 100 of the 2020 Inc. 5000 list.