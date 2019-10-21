Should you shift to Jio's new tariff plans?

Reliance Jio has launched three new tariff plans at ₹222, ₹333 and ₹444 offering voice and data bundled. All three plans offer 2GB data per day with 1000 minutes of voice calls to non-Jio subscribers. While the ₹222 is valid for one month, ₹333 is for two months, and ₹444 is for three months. Voice calls to other Jio users will be free.

Jio currently offers plans with 1.5 GB per day. But users will have to purchase a separate voucher for making voice calls ever since the operator started charging for voice calls at six paise a minute. For 1000 minutes of voice calls, Jio users on this plan will have to pay an additional ₹80. Migrating the new plan would mean getting extra data at ₹1 per GB.

When compared to the existing 2GB data per day plan, the 3-month 2GB per day pack will now cost only ₹444 instead of ₹448. Even here, users would have to pay an addition ₹80 for making voice calls under the existing plan compared to 1000 minutes bundled with the new plan. The two-month plan will be now at ₹333 against the earlier cost of ₹396.