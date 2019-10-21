Should you shift to Jio's new tariff plans?

Airtel Xstream Stick: Expand your TV viewing
The Airtel Xstream stick is essentially an Airtel branded Chromecast-like product with the additional benefit ...
Reliance Jio has launched three new tariff plans at ₹222, ₹333 and ₹444 offering voice and data bundled. All three plans offer 2GB data per day with 1000 minutes of voice calls to non-Jio subscribers. While the ₹222 is valid for one month, ₹333 is for two months, and ₹444 is for three months. Voice calls to other Jio users will be free.
Jio currently offers plans with 1.5 GB per day. But users will have to purchase a separate voucher for making voice calls ever since the operator started charging for voice calls at six paise a minute. For 1000 minutes of voice calls, Jio users on this plan will have to pay an additional ₹80. Migrating the new plan would mean getting extra data at ₹1 per GB.
When compared to the existing 2GB data per day plan, the 3-month 2GB per day pack will now cost only ₹444 instead of ₹448. Even here, users would have to pay an addition ₹80 for making voice calls under the existing plan compared to 1000 minutes bundled with the new plan. The two-month plan will be now at ₹333 against the earlier cost of ₹396.
The Airtel Xstream stick is essentially an Airtel branded Chromecast-like product with the additional benefit ...
A tablet that tries hard to be a notebook, aiming at busy folks on the go
The Oppo Reno2 has a surprising bunch of top-line features making it no run-of-the-mill mobile but it doesn’t ...
A retired school teacher brings colour and comfort to hospital patients by stitching blankets for them
The past year has been quite torrid for investors, with slowing growth, geo-political tensions and problems in ...
The Sensex and the Nifty advanced 3% last week on good buying support
Operating profits, margins may face pressure due to low volumes and realisations
The stock’s run-up seems to have more than factored in the positives
Indians are known to groan at the word history. However, a budding group of authors is hoping to change that ...
The Catsville Le Café in Hauz Khas village, run by former software consultant Minty Sodhi, makes room for the ...
This year’s Man Booker Prize was split between Margaret Atwood and Bernardine Evaristo. A closer look at the ...
Through her fictional characters in her debut book Looking for Miss Sargam, Shubha Mudgal tunes right into all ...
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
Intelligent tags are not just making shopping frictionless but are changing our lives
But Amog Gurave’s experience shows that wider adoption requires measured steps, not a rapid govt push
Speaking to BusinessLine , Subhash Palekar, father of ZBNF, rebuts every criticism
Climate change has unleashed havoc on the tea plantations in the Nilgiris. Frost, drought, pests — growers ...
Kodagu farmers remember the hillside crashing down on their plantations following heavy rains