Siemon strengthens India operations with Chennai warehouse facility

Siemon India, an arm of The Siemon Company, a US-headquartered network infrastructure specialist, opened a new warehouse facility in Chennai to strengthen its India operations.

Siemon offers quality, high-performance IT infrastructure solutions and services for data centres, LANs and intelligent buildings in India.

Prem Rodrigues, Director of Sales & Marketing for India, Middle East and SAARC, in a statement, said, “This facility will help Siemon to cut down on delivery time and offer better service to our end-users and channel partners. We continue to follow our global standards of operation and aim to give the best of customer experience”.

Siemon India has its Head Office at Hyderabad, where it has also established its Centre of Excellence team to provide Datacentre design services, warranty and IT solutions to its global operations. It has a team of customer service representatives, logistics team, demand analyst and business analyst to manage the entire pre and post-sales support service.

This facility also takes care of its marketing and other back-end operations for India and SAARC region.

For Siemon, India is a strategically important market and it is committed to investing in its capabilities to better serve both customers and partners. It is also in touch with manufacturers to provide value-added solutions to its clients in the datacentre and intelligent/smart buildings space and is also stepping up its robust strength of system integrators and certified installers who can give pan-India service.

“The company grew its presence in the last couple of years. We foresee demand for our products and solutions and continue to invest in this region to increase our market share,” he added.