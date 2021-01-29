Sify Tech posts 54% surge in Q3 profit

Sify Technologies has reported a net profit of ₹25 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2020, up 54 per cent over the previous-year period. Revenue rose 7 per cent to ₹630 crore. The Chennai-based ICT company listed on the Nasdaq gets nearly 80 per cent of its revenue from India.

Revenue from data centre services, cloud and managed services, and technology integration services grew 46 per cent, 26 per cent and 13 per cent, respectively, while that from applications integration services fell 21 per cent, a release said.

The pandemic has accelerated the primary growth drivers in the market for cloud adoption, led by digital initiatives and transformation. This trend is triggering the movement of workload from on-premise data centres to hyperscale public cloud and hosted private cloud in varied degrees, based on the digital objectives of the enterprises, the release said.

Raju Vegesna, Chairman, Sify, said in the release: “The pandemic has been an inflection point in the way we do business. Clients are rediscovering the disruptive nature of AI, distance learning, telemedicine, robotic process and automation — long-term trends that are increasingly becoming accepted as mainstream technology. These trends continue to stimulate demand for networks and data centre capacity, a business segment that Sify stays firmly committed to.”