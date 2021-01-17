Signal restores services after facing outage as number of users surge

Messaging app Signal on Sunday restores its services after a major outage.

Many users across the globe began facing issues with the app late Friday evening. Singal acknowledged the issues on Twitter at 10:03 pm.

“Signal is experiencing technical difficulties. We are working hard to restore service as quickly as possible,” it said in a tweet.

The app has witnessed a massive surge in usage following WhatsApp’s controversial privacy update. New installs increased at a significant rate after a tweet from Tesla CEO Elon Musk that read, “Use Signal.” New installs on Play Store alone have increased 5x according to a screenshot shared by Signal on Twitter earlier this week.

“We have been adding new servers and extra capacity at a record pace every single day this week nonstop, but today exceeded even our most optimistic projections. Millions upon millions of new users are sending a message that privacy matters. We appreciate your patience,” Signal tweeted on Saturday.

Signal on Sunday morning informed users that the service was back up as it had increased capacity.

“Signal is back! Like an underdog going through a training montage, we’ve learned a lot since yesterday — and we did it together. Thanks to the millions of new Signal users around the world for your patience. Your capacity for understanding inspired us while we expanded capacity,” it tweeted.

However, some users may still see a few errors in their chats.

“As an unfortunate side effect of this outage, users might see errors in some of their chats. This does *not* affect your chat's security, but you may have missed a message from that contact. The next Signal app updates will fix this automatically. Here's what you can do now,” Signal tweeted.

“On Android if you see "Bad encrypted message," tap the menu in the top-right & tap "Reset secure session." On iOS tap the "Reset Session" button below "Received message was out of sync." The errors do not affect chat security & will be automatically fixed in the next app update,” it explained.