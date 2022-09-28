Silicon Labs, a Nasdaq-listed firm that provides intelligent wireless technology, has opened an office here.

The facility, which houses 500 employees, is planning to triple the headcount to 1,500 by 2025.

The facility, the company’s largest global centre for engineering and wireless connectivity innovation, was inaugurated by Telangana IT Minister Jayesh Ranjan and Silicon Lab President and Chief Executive Officer Matt Johnson.

The US-based firm provides an integrated hardware and software platform and intuitive development tools, which make it easy for developers to solve complex wireless challenges and get to market quickly.

“ If you are planning to increase the number from 500 to 1,500 and maintain the same quality of work, it requires the best possible talent. If you tell us your requirements, we will ensure these skill sets are available to our students,” Jayesh Ranjan said.

“Our Hyderabad location will be a centre of excellence for integrated hardware and software platforms, user-friendly development tools,” Manish Kothari, Senior Vice-President, Silicon Labs India, said.

Smart City Living Lab

Meanwhile, the company announced that it would launch the country’s first campus-wide Wi-SUN network at the IIIT-H Smart City Living Lab on Thursday.

“The network will serve as an innovative street-lighting application, with 30 built-in network nodes connecting the campus street lamps for remote monitoring and control,” a top company executive said.

“The platform will help build future smart city applications,” he said.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit