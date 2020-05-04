Silver Lake deal to help RIL become zero net debt by March 31, 2021

Reliance Industries Ltd’s (RIL) agreement with US private equity giant Silver Lake, reinforces the company’s commitment to achieve a zero net debt position by March 31, 2021.

“Investment by Silver Lake is priced at a premium to recently announced investment by Facebook Inc ($5.8 billion) and establishes another pricing benchmark for Jio Platforms. This is credit positive as it enhances RIL’s already strong financial flexibility,” Vikas Halan, Senior Vice President, Corporate Finance at Moody’s Investors Service said.

“Including the recently announced rights issue ($7 billion) and investments by Silver Lake and Facebook Inc, RIL has announced initiatives that could reduce net debt by about $13.6 billion from reported net debt of $21.4 billion as on March 31, 2020,” he added.

