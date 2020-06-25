Singapore telecom companies choose Nokia, Ericsson over Huawei for 5G infra

More features for the Apple Watch coming with watchOS 7
Singapore’s leading network operator has decided to strike a deal with Nokia and Ericsson over Huawei Technologies Co Ltd to build the main fifth-generation (5G) networks in the city-state, Reuters reported.
The move comes amid simmering tension between the US and China, which has led to the US approaching its allies to exclude China’s Huawei from their networks on security grounds.
Singapore has allowed telcos to choose their network vendors provided they meet the set requirements, including security.
A joint venture between M1 and StarHub,which has been awarded one of the city-state’s 5G licences, said it had selected Nokia to build its radio access network and that the Finnish company was its preferred supplier for the core and mmWave networks.
The venture said it was also exploring other network parts with Huawei and China’s ZTE.
In a separate statement, 5G licensee Singapore Telecommunications said it had selected Sweden’s Ericsson to negotiate the provision of ran, core, and mmWave networks.
Singapore “did not exclude any vendor” and had spelt out its expectations for 5G networks, with an emphasis on security, resilience, and performance, S. Iswaran, minister for communications and information, said on Wednesday.
The telecoms regulator said it provided the final 5G licences after the companies completed the required processes, including the selection of preferred frequency spectrum lots and vendor partners.
Australia’s TPG Telecom, which is able to build a localised 5G network in Singapore, will use Huawei, Iswaran said.
Fifth-generation will deliver relatively faster internet and data services. It will also help connect vehicles, machines, cargo, and farming equipment.
The city-state has said it is on track for nationwide 5G standalone deployment by 2025.
