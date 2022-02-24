Siri gets an 'American' voice in beta version of iOS 15.4

Apple's Siri gets an 'American' voice in the beta version of iOS 15.4. The interface identifies it as 'Voice 5' while the iOS developer Steve Moser reports the filename of the new voice as 'Quinn.'

Voice 5 in Siri's UI menu was added to the beta version of iOS 15.4, which was to developers and the public on Tuesday.

According to Axios, the new voice is gender-neutral. Apple disclosed that the voice was recorded by a member of the LGBTQ+ community but did not disclose further information.

Apple expressed in a statement to Axios, "We are excited to introduce a new Siri voice for English speakers, giving users more options to choose a voice that speaks to them."

Other features of the beta version include a new anti-stalking privacy notice in setting up AirTags. The official release of the software is yet to be announced. However, it is expected to be available next month.