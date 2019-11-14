‘Skill courses’ planned to make graduates employable

Flight Jargon
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
The majority of the 60 lakh graduates that the country produces every year go jobless. Only four lakh of them find jobs, leaving the rest, mostly with general degrees, wondering what to do after that.
But what if these people could equip themselves with employable skills — for instance, a history graduate getting certification in cyber security or big data that can help him or her secure a good job?
To make such a situation become real, a ₹20,000-crore project is under the works. Awaiting Cabinet nod, the project seeks to introduce an employable skill as part of graduation courses.
The University Grants Commission (UGC), All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), State governments and stakeholders such as Nasscom will be roped in to roll out this programme across the country.
“We have prepared an approach paper. We are awaiting approval by the Cabinet. It might take a few months,” said Vedula LVSS Subba Rao, Senior Economic Advisory in the Union Ministry of Human Resources Development.
Addressing a Nasscom conference on future skills here on Wednesday, he said there was a huge disconnect between the requirements of industry and the state of education. “While industry and trade have witnessed linear and multi-dimensional growth, the education sector has failed to keep pace. We need to address this major national issue,” he said.
Talking about the small experiments happening in logistics, retail, media and entertainment sectors, he said courses have been introduced in some institutes to equip students with job-ready skills.
Subba Rao said the idea is to offer ‘future skills’ as optional courses, as part-time courses and full-fledged degree courses in a phased manner so that general degree students would have the opportunity to take up skill courses along with their degrees. About 15 institutions, mostly in Tamil Nadu, have already taken the cue andw have started offering them. “We are targeting introducing courses like these in over 5,000 institutes in the next one-two years,” he said.Representatives from over 100 educational institutions from different States attended the ‘Higher Education Summit – Get EQUIP..ed’ for the Future’ organised by the IT-ITeS Sector Skills Council at Nasscom (SSC Nasscom).
Flight Operations Inspector (FOI): Representative of the Civil Aviation Authority in charge of initial ...
Billed the world’s lightest compact business convertible notebook, the Elite Dragonfly targets business users ...
An aircraft leasing ecosystem has advantages but there are challenges too, say industry watchers. Ashwini ...
As IndiGo and SpiceJet expand their global footprint, fliers get more destinations to fly to at lower cost
The fund has returned nearly 14% over 7- and 10-year periods; short term returns are dismal
After a commendable performance until 2015, the funds have been facing headwinds
The government and the RBI should work together to get the lending cycle back on track
The stock of Indian Hotels Company jumped 6.4 per cent accompanied by above average volume on Wednesday, ...
Noise is the default backdrop setting to the modern world and its pervasiveness has placed silence on a ...
Members of a remote nunnery in Nepal have been learning and spreading the word on self-defence in villages and ...
We dig for the truth. So you don't have to
On November 9, 52 years ago, the first issue of the iconic Rolling Stone was published. What follows is a quiz ...
In its 25th year, Ferns N Petals has a bouquet of nine verticals but is betting on weddings for growth
Are slowdown blues making consumers burn more points?
Trust in advertising is at its lowest ebb, says Terry Peigh of IPG
Each of us can build our own imprint
On a hot summer afternoon, the Mumbai Branch of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was jam-packed with a ...
Not long ago, India Inc. and banks were pinning high hopes from the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016 (IBC) ...
Distraught staff of Jet Airways and IL&FS feel that the bankruptcy apparatus is not concerned about what is ...
Cooperatives have played a key role in creating a set of socio-economic institutions in the State. Earlier ...